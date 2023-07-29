Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 106.5% in July

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Price Performance

NYSE BEDU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 20,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

