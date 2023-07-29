Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,593,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,654. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

