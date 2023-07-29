Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

AVGO traded up $6.26 on Friday, reaching $899.79. 1,879,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,921. The company has a market cap of $371.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $843.81 and its 200-day moving average is $693.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

