Brokers Set Expectations for Natera, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Natera in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($1.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Natera’s current full-year earnings is ($4.08) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Natera’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Get Natera alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Natera Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.21. Natera has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Natera by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 215.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Natera by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,602.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $132,542.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,335.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,038 over the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.