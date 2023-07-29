Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Short Interest Update

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the June 30th total of 437,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruush Oral Care during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bruush Oral Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruush Oral Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BRSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 1,385,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,111. Bruush Oral Care has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. The company offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

