BTIG Research Increases Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $72.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.14.

Upstart stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.01 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $44,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $44,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $1,885,692. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Upstart by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 61,615 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

