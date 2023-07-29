Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Trading Down 1.2%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.55. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.65.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.89 to C$10.48 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of C$19.32 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.96.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

