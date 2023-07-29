Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Update

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Bunge Stock Performance

Bunge stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.36. The company had a trading volume of 771,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,355. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $109.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. Bunge’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bunge by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after buying an additional 2,975,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

