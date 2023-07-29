Burnham Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Burnham Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of BURCA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 3,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $42.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. Burnham has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

Get Burnham alerts:

About Burnham

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces for the residential heating and cooling markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.