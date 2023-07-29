Burnham Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Burnham Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of BURCA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 3,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $42.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. Burnham has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.
