Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

BRKH remained flat at $10.47 during trading on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. Burtech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,238,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,673,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

