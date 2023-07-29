Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.12

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.12 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 3.18 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,935,183 shares changing hands.
Bushveld Minerals Trading Down 17.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.86 million, a PE ratio of -131.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.11.
About Bushveld Minerals
Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bushveld Minerals
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.