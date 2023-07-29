Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $682,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $104.18. 773,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

