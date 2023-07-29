Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 168 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,533 shares of company stock valued at $36,115,543. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,428,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,329. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.