Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the June 30th total of 94,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 198,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CSTE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,681. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $150.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.43 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

