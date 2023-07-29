Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $331.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.88 and a 200 day moving average of $302.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

