Calamos Advisors LLC Has $23.86 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,824 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day moving average of $175.10.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

