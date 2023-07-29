Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $26,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,528 shares of company stock worth $19,738,136. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.6 %

CMG stock opened at $1,912.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,068.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,830.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

