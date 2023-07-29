Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

ORLY stock opened at $928.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $932.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $882.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.13.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

