Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56,615 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $190,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. KilterHowling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 56,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $235.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.05.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.