Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Shares of PPG opened at $145.43 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

