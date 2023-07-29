Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 256 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $283.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.29. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.71.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.