Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $0.77. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 2,686,344 shares trading hands.
Camber Energy Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43.
Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.
About Camber Energy
Camber Energy, Inc operates as a diversified energy company. The company owns minority and non-operated working interests in oil and gas wells in Texas. It also provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc in January 2017.
