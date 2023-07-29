Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $0.77. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 2,686,344 shares trading hands.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Camber Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camber Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 329,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Camber Energy by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 176,214 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camber Energy by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180,113 shares during the period. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camber Energy, Inc operates as a diversified energy company. The company owns minority and non-operated working interests in oil and gas wells in Texas. It also provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc in January 2017.

