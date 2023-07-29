Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cambium Networks worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 680,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 2,945.1% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 564,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,357,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $97,256.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $19,606.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 75,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.39. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $439.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.