Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

CNNEF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $292.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.90.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.23 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

Canacol Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1962 per share. This represents a yield of 9.23%. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

