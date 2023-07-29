Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 30th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$109.93 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$90.84 and a 1 year high of C$112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.09). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.0040923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. ATB Capital set a C$120.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

