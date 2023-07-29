Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 30th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$109.93 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$90.84 and a 1 year high of C$112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.47.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.09). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.0040923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
