Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Captiva Verde Wellness Price Performance
CPIVF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,380. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
Captiva Verde Wellness Company Profile
