Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.95

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.95 and traded as low as $2.97. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 1,059,541 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on CARA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.
Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
