Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRFree Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,116 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 66,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $217,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.