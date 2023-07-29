Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,116 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 66,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $217,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

