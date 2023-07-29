Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.19.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 124.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

