Cass Information Systems, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

CASS stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.61. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

