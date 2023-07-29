Cass Information Systems, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $38.39 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $526.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 814.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

