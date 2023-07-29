Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys 179 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after buying an additional 5,023,953 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,197,000 after buying an additional 2,988,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

TMUS stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,683,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,810. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $169.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

