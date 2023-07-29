Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.34. 2,268,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.88 and a 200-day moving average of $302.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

