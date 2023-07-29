Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,301 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.82. The company had a trading volume of 585,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,712. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

