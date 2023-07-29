Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,436 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

