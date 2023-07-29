Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.92.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.88. 2,299,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.17. The company has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

