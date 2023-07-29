Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $29.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,912.52. 685,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,172. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,068.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,830.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 47.64%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,528 shares of company stock valued at $19,738,136. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

