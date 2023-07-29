Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,556. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.