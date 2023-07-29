Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $87.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,812,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,301. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

