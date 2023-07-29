Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 74,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 27.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 155,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.07. 24,054,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,411,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

