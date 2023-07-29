CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.04

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.24. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 168,984 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CBAK Energy Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

CBAK Energy Technology ( NASDAQ:CBAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,995 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 340,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

