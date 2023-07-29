C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

C&C Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGPZF remained flat at $1.59 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

C&C Group Company Profile

See Also

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

