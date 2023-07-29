C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
C&C Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CGPZF remained flat at $1.59 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.
C&C Group Company Profile
