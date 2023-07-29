CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,200 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,652.0 days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance
CDL Hospitality Trusts stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile
