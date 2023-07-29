CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Cap of $40.35 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $40.35 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

