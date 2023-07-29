Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Tops $108.98 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $108.98 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,592,840,545 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.