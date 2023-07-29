Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion. Celestica also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celestica from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded Celestica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Celestica Price Performance

CLS traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,286,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,778. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. Celestica has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $21.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celestica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

