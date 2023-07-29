Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. Centene also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.45- EPS.

Centene Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE:CNC traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,129,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Centene by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,839,000 after purchasing an additional 332,702 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,776,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,725,000 after purchasing an additional 377,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,679,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,552,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.