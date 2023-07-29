Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $228.95

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.95 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.32). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 182.20 ($2.34), with a volume of 303,457 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 245 ($3.14) to GBX 240 ($3.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.40) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.10) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £330.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 228.36.

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Gillian Davidson purchased 10,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £20,035.62 ($25,689.99). Also, insider David Swan acquired 5,000 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($12,886.27). Insiders own 11.72% of the company's stock.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

