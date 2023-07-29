Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $228.95

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.95 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.32). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 182.20 ($2.34), with a volume of 303,457 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 245 ($3.14) to GBX 240 ($3.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.40) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.10) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.
Central Asia Metals Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £330.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 228.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
Central Asia Metals Company Profile
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Central Asia Metals
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.