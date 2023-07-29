Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,770. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.089 dividend. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

