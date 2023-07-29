Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$6.70 EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock traded up $12.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,920. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King raised their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.